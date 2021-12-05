ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A chewing gum that could reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Cover picture for the articleThe markets are fixated on the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, because it is still too early to know whether this variant will be a milder illness than its predecessors. Evidence from initial cases of the new variant is limited. However, some encouraging news, in general, should be welcomed in...

studyfinds.org

New chewing gum can kill COVID-19 particles in your mouth, reducing virus spread

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The next time someone offers you a stick of gum, it may have nothing to do with your breath and everything to do with COVID-19. University of Pennsylvania researchers have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein capable of “trapping” and neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID. They report the gum can lower viral load in saliva and potentially reduce transmission rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVC

Study says special chewing gum may help fight against COVID transmission

WASHINGTON (TND) — A special chewing gum made with a plant-grown protein can ensnare the COVID-19 virus and reduce the viral load in saliva, possibly reducing the chances of transmission, according to a new study. "Debulking SARS-CoV-2 in saliva using angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 in chewing gum to decrease oral virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wiltonbulletin.com

Could Chewing Gum Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19?

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of tools available to fight it has increased. In the early days, we were limited to face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing; nowadays, home testing is more prevalent, medical-grade masks are more widely available and a growing number of drugs exist that can make treatment easier. And now there’s a new tool showing promise at reducing the spread of the coronavirus: gum.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Miniature llama antibodies could help fight SARS-CoV-2 variants

Amid the growing threat of a new and potentially more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variant, scientists are ramping up the search for more powerful treatments. A new study now demonstrates the therapeutic potential of an unusual class of immune proteins: miniature antibodies derived from llamas, called nanobodies. Rockefeller scientists Michael P. Rout...
WILDLIFE
Freethink

This chewing gum traps the coronavirus

University of Pennsylvania researchers have developed a chewing gum that may help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by neutralizing viruses inside the mouth. ACE2 in the hole: A protein called ACE2 plays a pivotal role in the spread of COVID-19. It’s found on the outside of many cells in our bodies, and the coronavirus’ spike protein binds to it to gain entry to those cells — if the spike protein is a key, ACE2 is the lock.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science 2.0

ACE2: New Chewing Gum Reduces Coronavirus Viral Load In Saliva

A recent study finds that chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein named ACE2 serves as a “trap” for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission. Vaccinations for COVID-19 have begun to stamp out the pandemic but even people who are fully...
SCIENCE
Republic Monitor

Chewing Gum Invented to “Trap” SARS-CoV-2 Virus, Curbing the Spread of the Disease

A new study formed by the collaboration between researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wistar Institute, and Fraunhofer USA revealed that a breakthrough chewing gum could effectively reduce viral load in saliva. Researchers believe this could make a new weapon for curbing the spread of COVID-19 infection. Innovative Chewing...
SCIENCE
laboratoryequipment.com

Scientists Find SARS CoV-2-related Coronaviruses in Cambodian Bats from 2010

A team of scientists have identified coronaviruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 from two bats sampled in Cambodia more than a decade ago. The discovery described in the journal Nature Communications, along with the recent detection of the closest ancestors of SARS-CoV-2 known to date in cave-dwelling bats in Laos, indicates that SARS-CoV-2-related viruses that cause COVID-19 have a much wider geographic distribution than previously reported and further supports the hypothesis that the pandemic originated via spillover of a bat-borne virus.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Development and effectiveness of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 system

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic. Currently, SARS-CoV-2 live virus-associated experiments need to be handled in biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facilities. Previously, researchers had successfully established an HIV-based, pseudotyped virus system for studies on MERS-CoV and Ebola virus. Using the pseudotyped virus system, viral entry associated research, e.g., neutralization assays and in vitro pharmacodynamics, can thus be carried out in the BSL-2 facilities.
SCIENCE
FXStreet.com

No. of S. African Covid cases surge, but patients need less medial intervention

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has now become dominant in South Africa and is driving a sharp increase in new infections, health officials say. However, Bloomberg reported today that 'initial data from a major hospital complex in South Africa’s omicron epicentre show that while Covid case numbers have surged, patients need less medical intervention.''
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How SARS-CoV-2 evades the immune system

Researchers in Japan and the United States have found SARS-CoV-2 can knock out an important molecular pathway linked to an immune complex called MHC class I. The finding should help scientists better understand how COVID-19 infection takes hold. "Our discovery reveals how the virus can evade the human immune defense...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

What Do We Know About the New SARS-CoV-2 Variant?

A new SARS-CoV-2 variant – currently referred to as B.1.1.529 – has been detected in South Africa after a rapid increase in cases over the last seven days. Here's what we know so far. B.1.1.529 emerged in South Africa. Over 80% of the newly reported COVID-19 cases in South Africa...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portsmouth Herald

DiPentima: SARS-CoV-2 and the animal connection

One of the more interesting and worrisome news emerging from the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic is the number of wild and domesticated animals that have been shown to be able to become infected with the virus. To date, this includes big cats, otters, mink, non-human primates and white tail deer. The virus can also infect many domesticated animals including dogs and cats. The number of species with SARS-CoV-2 continues to rise as the pandemic continues, and more species are tested for the virus. None of this emerging news is a surprise to those studying and planning for pandemics. In fact much of it was predicted and explained in the excellent 2012 book, "Spillover Animal Infections and the next Human Pandemic," by David Quammen.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
technologynetworks.com

SARS-CoV-2 Protein Senses Temperature

Not to pile on, but winter is coming and the COVID-19 pandemic is about to get worse. Not necessarily because of omicron – scientists are still working that one out – but because there’s more evidence than ever that COVID-19 is a seasonal disease. We know this...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

PerkinElmer Launches NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 Kit v2 to Strengthen SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance

PerkinElmer today announced the research use only (RUO) launch of the NEXTFLEX® Variant-Seq™ SARS-CoV-2 Kit v2 to accelerate the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants. This complete next generation sequencing (NGS) solution will allow laboratories to increase sequencing throughput and make reliable variant identifications. Using positive SARS-CoV-2 samples, the NEXTFLEX...
TECHNOLOGY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if world stays in denial, warns top scientist

THE "FRANKENSTEIN" Omicron variant could spark a Covid "pandemic 2.0" if the world stays in denial, a top US scientist has warned. Attitudes towards the virus have become too “blasé and laid back”, which is seen as a danger point, given initial reports of the new variant’s greater transmissibility, says Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

