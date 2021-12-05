8B Lady Tigers traveled for the Bronco Tournament this weekend.
Our 8B Lady Tigers competed against Cameron in their first game of the tournament against Cameron. Our Lady Tigers played hard and adapted quickly to some changes for our defense. We fell short by scoring a total of four points...
The Belton girls basketball teams traveled to Vandegrift HS on Tuesday, Nov 30 for a non-district game. Vandegrift started the game firing on all cylinders, scoring 20 points in the quarter, with three 3’s. The Tigers were down 20-5 after the first quarter. Belton tightened up the defense but were still down 29 – 12 going into half-time. Belton continued to struggle to score against Vandegrift’s stingy half-court defense. The final score was 22 – 56. The Tigers were led by Senior Anna Beamesderfer with 7 points. Both Ayanna Jones and Lily Small added 4 points each.
UMKC (5-1) sprinted to a quick 14-2 lead with 4:38 left in the first quarter. GSU (2-3) cut the lead to seven, trailing 17-10 heading into the second period. Justice Coleman opened the scoring in the second frame with a layup, pulling the Lady Tigers within five, 17-12, with 9:47 left until halftime.
ATHENS — The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers like to shoot the 3-pointer. They like it even better when they make them. The Lady Tigers did both on Wednesday as they shot 41 percent from behind the arc to beat the Athens Lady Bulldogs 51-32 in the season opener. Ironton hit...
The Lady Tigers lost their first game of the season on the road at Snider on Saturday 62-57. Snider jumped out to an early 16-7 lead and took a 35-24 advantage into the break. Fishers never gave up and battled all the way back and used some strong 4th quarter pressure to tie the game with a minute to go. Snider was able to hold on for the win with free throws down the stretch.
Once again, the Dawson County High School Lady Tigers basketball team showed on Saturday, Nov. 27 that they are not a one dimensional team, but can attack you on the court in a number of different ways. The Lady Tigers won their game against Hart County 47-34. They played at...
The start 2021 season for the Cosby Lady Eagles is off to a rough start. After falling to the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers on Tuesday in the Pigeon Forge Thanksgiving Tournament, the Lady Eagles were set to face the North Hall Lady Trojans. Cosby’s strong defensive showing wasn’t enough for...
The BMS Lady Tigers faced Travis for their first home game of the season. On Thursday night the 7B team beat Travis 20-10. The Lady Tigers started off strong on defense making it difficult for Travis to pass and get the ball in. They were aggressive the entire night and did a good job putting pressure on them. Offensively, Dylan scored our first two points to get us on the board. My’Quavia and Avery also scored in the first quarter giving us a 5-2 lead. The team struggled in the second quarter to score, but Melissa was able to make one free throw to end the half with 6. The Lady Tigers came out even stronger for the second half. The team communicated well and had great passes. They also did a great job setting up and executing plays. Dylan was our leading scorer with 6 points followed by Lauren with 4 and Melissa with 3. Allie, Aubrey, and My’ Quavia scored 2 points each and Avery scored 1. Coach Hernandez is so proud of how well they played and competed as a team.
The Cowley College women’s basketball team held Barton to 31% shooting Tuesday night to pick up the first conference win of the season with a 63-52 victory in W.S. Scott Auditorium. The Lady Tigers (5-3, 1-2 Jayhawk D-II) held Barton to just 2-of-10 shooting in the first quarter and led...
GEORGETOWN, Ky. –The Bethel Lady Wildcats return to action Thursday night traveling to Georgetown, Kentucky to face the Tigers of Georgetown. It will be the first of two straight MSC road games facing the Lady Cats. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. CST. Both squads received votes in the NAIA...
LAFAYETTE – Ponchatoula Lady Wave basketball started the season 4-0 after leaving the St Thomas More Tournament 3-0 this past week. Monday night Ponchatoula kicked things off, beating St. Louis, 59-43. Jaylee Womack had 23 points and Taylor Jackson added 10 of her own. Libby Thompson tallied nine of her own.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. | Two Grambling State University women's basketball players scored in double-figures, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Tigers suffered an 89-49 loss to UNLV to wrap up the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament at the Cox Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. Alexus Holt and Justice Coleman led the charge...
The Linden-Kildare Lady Tiger volleyball season came to an end on Nov. 1. The team played well in the second half of district play to force a one-game district playoff contest against Maud. The winner would advance to the playoffs.The Lady Tigers won that game against Maud and qualified for ...
The Lady Tigers hosted their annual Encore Classic this past week, with 20 varsity teams competing over the Classic’s three days. Hartselle played three of the better 4A teams in north Alabama in Deshler, Priceville and Good Hope. Good Hope and Deshler played each other in the Northwest Regional first...
Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Varsity Girls Basketball team competed at Edmund Burke Academy's first annual Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday, November 22nd and Tuesday, November 23rd. RTCA took on Briarwood Academy but came up short 20-29. RTCA was down 23-9 going into the fourth quarter. The girls fought hard to battle back and got the score within five points with only a minute left in the game but had to keep fouling to keep the game going. Ultimately, they lost to Briarwood due to free throws late in the game. Sophomore Ansley Akins also scored six points and Emmie Davis had nine rebounds for the Lady Crusaders. "I am very proud of the girls' effort during this game. Briarwood was a top 5 team from last year with several returning players. They were bigger than us which allowed them to be better on the boards. We have to simply stop making easy turnovers and rebound better. We are still a young team and will continue to improve each game," states Head Coach Jacob Wilkinson.
The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ offense might have gotten a B-minus grade, but the defense got an A-plus. Ironton used a stingy defense that limited the Gallipolis Blue Angels to only 12 points over the first three quarter as the Lady Tigers posted a 42-27 Ohio Valley Conference win on Monday.
The JV Tigers played in the Cedar Creek tournament this weekend and ended the tournament as champions with a record of 3-0. The Tigers started off the tournament playing the Lehman Lobos on Friday morning. The Tigers came out red hot shooting the really well earning their first victory 71-25. The second game on Friday was a tougher game against the Saint Andrew’s Highlanders. The game was back in forth in the first quarter before the Tigers were able to pull away with the the game earning the second victory with a score of 62-35. The final game of the weekend came on Saturday morning against the host of the tournament Cedar Creek. The Tiger played suffocating defense in the final game of the tournament only allowing the War Eagles 17 points with the final score of 59-17. Leading scorers in the tournament were Sean Mclean with 39, EJ Foutz with 29 points, and Chris Scott with 28. The Tiger will be back in action on Tuesday at home against Pflugerville high school at 5:45.
The Lady Tiger Cubs traveled to Crawfordsville pre-Thanksgiving and lost by the score of. 58-44 It was the biggest offensive output of the season for GHS, with balanced scoring from Emma Hunter 12, Anna Zellers 11, Raigan Chavez 10 and Evie Briones with 9. Chavez had a double double as she grabbed 16 rebounds to go along with her 10 points.
