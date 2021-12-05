8B Lady Tigers traveled for the Bronco Tournament this weekend.

The BMS Lady Tigers faced Travis for their first home game of the season. On Thursday night the 7B team beat Travis 20-10. The Lady Tigers started off strong on defense making it difficult for Travis to pass and get the ball in. They were aggressive the entire night and did a good job putting pressure on them. Offensively, Dylan scored our first two points to get us on the board. My’Quavia and Avery also scored in the first quarter giving us a 5-2 lead. The team struggled in the second quarter to score, but Melissa was able to make one free throw to end the half with 6. The Lady Tigers came out even stronger for the second half. The team communicated well and had great passes. They also did a great job setting up and executing plays. Dylan was our leading scorer with 6 points followed by Lauren with 4 and Melissa with 3. Allie, Aubrey, and My’ Quavia scored 2 points each and Avery scored 1. Coach Hernandez is so proud of how well they played and competed as a team.

7 DAYS AGO