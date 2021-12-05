Sportscene analysis: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers blueprint

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to ensure his Rangers players remain hungry for success as he welcomes new assistant Dave Vos to the club. The Dutchman, who was appointed as Steven Gerrard's successor last week, wants to build on his side's Europa League victory against Sparta Prague when they travel to Livingston on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Glasgow (AFP) – Rangers held off Livingston as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first league match in charge of the Scottish champions ended in a 3-1 away win on Sunday. Victory kept Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers four points clear of Celtic, with their Glasgow arch rivals defeating Aberdeen 2-1 later in the day.
Aston Villa are favourites to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent in the January transfer window. (Sun) Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes it will take time for his side to tighten up defensively. (Record) Van Bronckhorst urged his Rangers players "to be more secure in our passing" at half-time of...
Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintained his perfect start as Rangers manager after a late Kemar Roofe penalty secured a 1-0 victory away to Hibernian. It looked like the Scottish Premiership leaders were going to be frustrated at Easter Road, but the substitute's spot-kick, after Ryan Kent was deemed to have been fouled by Ryan Porteous, made it three wins on the spin for Van Bronckhorst and took Rangers seven points clear of Celtic at the summit.
David Moyes was left frustrated by a VAR call after West Ham were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by bogey team BrightonThe Hammers led through a Tomas Soucek header but had a second goal disallowed for offside against Michail Antonio following a goalmouth scramble.After a lengthy review VAR Jarred Gillett decided the ball had brushed Antonio’s ankle on the goal-line after Craig Dawson bundled it goalwards via the legs of Brighton defender Shane Duffy.Hammers boss Moyes said: “I didn’t think we played well but we made enough chances to probably nick the game, but a draw was a fair...
Glasgow (AFP) – Giovanni van Bronckhorst enjoyed a comfortable home league debut as Rangers manager with a routine 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Joe Aribo’s deflected strike opened the floodgates and only sterling work by Dens...
Giovanni van Bronckhorst noted the “great position” Rangers are in ahead of Thursday’s final Europa League Group A game against section winners Lyon in France. The Dutchman guided the Light Blues into the knockout round play-offs in his first game as Steven Gerrard’s successor when the Scottish champions beat Sparta Prague 2-0 at Ibrox last month.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will come up against a long-time friend when Rangers visit Lyon on Thursday. The Dutchman revealed that the French club’s manager Peter Bosz has been a constant thread throughout his career, since they were both Feyenoord players.
Rangers get Ryan Kent on the ball and he zips away from Hugo Vogel again, although his low cross is cut out by a defender. The French side are hogging the ball now, but Rangers are keeping a good shape. 'A long night for Rangers?'. Lyon 0-0 Rangers. Quote Message:...
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was pleased with the message Rangers sent out in their deserved 1-1 Europa League draw against Lyon in France The Ibrox men had already qualified for the knockout stage play-offs ahead of the final Group A game against the section winners, but they prevented the home side making it six wins out of six.Scott Wright’s deflected goal before the break was cancelled out by a Calvin Bassey own goal early in the second half as Van Bronckhorst made it five matches unbeaten as Light Blues boss.Rangers can look forward to the play-off draw on December 13, where...
Tottenham Hotspur announced the postponement of Thursday's Europa Conference League clash with Rennes following a severe coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club, but their French opponents called into question the decision. It has been reported that Tottenham are now considering asking for their Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.
Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting to discover more about the nature and severity of Ryan Jack’s latest injury.The midfielder made three substitute appearances recently after coming back from a calf problem which required surgery and which had kept him out since February.Van Bronckhorst had hoped to give the 29-year-old more game time in the Europa League dead rubber at Lyon but the Scotland international pulled up in the final training session and will miss out on the trip to Tynecastle to play Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.The Dutchman said: “I don’t know if it is the...
Chelsea travel to Russia to take on Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League tonight.Thomas Tuchel will be eager to tap into the performance last time out in Europe, where the Blues thrashed Juventus at Stamford Bridge. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThat result ensures they control their own destiny in relation to top spot and a home second leg for the next round in the last 16. And after a damaging 3-2 loss to West Ham, Chelsea will be eager to bounce back and regain confidence heading into the...
Minute-by-minute report: In his second game as United boss, Ralf Rangnick shuffled the pack to take a look at the rest of his first-team squad, plus a few youngsters from the academy. Scott Murray was watching.
