Premier League

Sportscene analysis: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers blueprint

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportscene pundit and former Rangers winger Neil...

www.bbc.co.uk

World Soccer Talk

Rangers win in Van Bronckhorst’s first league game in charge

Glasgow (AFP) – Rangers held off Livingston as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first league match in charge of the Scottish champions ended in a 3-1 away win on Sunday. Victory kept Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers four points clear of Celtic, with their Glasgow arch rivals defeating Aberdeen 2-1 later in the day.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Kent, Rangers, Van Bronckhorst, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs

Aston Villa are favourites to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent in the January transfer window. (Sun) Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes it will take time for his side to tighten up defensively. (Record) Van Bronckhorst urged his Rangers players "to be more secure in our passing" at half-time of...
SkySports

Hibernian 0-1 Rangers: Late Kemar Roofe penalty sees Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintain perfect start

Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintained his perfect start as Rangers manager after a late Kemar Roofe penalty secured a 1-0 victory away to Hibernian. It looked like the Scottish Premiership leaders were going to be frustrated at Easter Road, but the substitute's spot-kick, after Ryan Kent was deemed to have been fouled by Ryan Porteous, made it three wins on the spin for Van Bronckhorst and took Rangers seven points clear of Celtic at the summit.
The Independent

World Soccer Talk

Rangers maintain perfect record under Van Bronckhorst

Glasgow (AFP) – Giovanni van Bronckhorst enjoyed a comfortable home league debut as Rangers manager with a routine 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Joe Aribo’s deflected strike opened the floodgates and only sterling work by Dens...
fourfourtwo.com

Giovanni van Bronckhorst turns attentions to Europe after comfortable league win

Giovanni van Bronckhorst noted the “great position” Rangers are in ahead of Thursday’s final Europa League Group A game against section winners Lyon in France. The Dutchman guided the Light Blues into the knockout round play-offs in his first game as Steven Gerrard’s successor when the Scottish champions beat Sparta Prague 2-0 at Ibrox last month.
The Independent

Rangers sent out a message with display in Lyon draw – Giovanni Van Bronckhorst

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was pleased with the message Rangers sent out in their deserved 1-1 Europa League draw against Lyon in France The Ibrox men had already qualified for the knockout stage play-offs ahead of the final Group A game against the section winners, but they prevented the home side making it six wins out of six.Scott Wright’s deflected goal before the break was cancelled out by a Calvin Bassey own goal early in the second half as Van Bronckhorst made it five matches unbeaten as Light Blues boss.Rangers can look forward to the play-off draw on December 13, where...
AFP

The Independent

Rangers face anxious wait to discover extent of latest Ryan Jack injury

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting to discover more about the nature and severity of Ryan Jack’s latest injury.The midfielder made three substitute appearances recently after coming back from a calf problem which required surgery and which had kept him out since February.Van Bronckhorst had hoped to give the 29-year-old more game time in the Europa League dead rubber at Lyon but the Scotland international pulled up in the final training session and will miss out on the trip to Tynecastle to play Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.The Dutchman said: “I don’t know if it is the...
The Independent

