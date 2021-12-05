ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Jets Week 13 recap: Everything we know

The Jets were well aware that they had never beaten the Eagles prior to Week 13, but they didn’t do much to end that streak on Sunday.

New York fell to 0-12 all-time against Philadelphia, losing 33-18 at MetLife Stadium. Zach Wilson found the end zone three times in the first half, but Gang Green’s sputtering defense and Eagles QB Gardner Minshew conspired to limit the rookie quarterback’s opportunities in the second half. Wilson and the offense didn’t exactly seize the few chances they did get, and the officiating added enough questionable calls that Robert Saleh erupted on multiple occasions.

With the loss, the Jets are now 3-9 and looking at two high draft picks. The 6-7 Eagles are too, though they remain alive in the NFC playoff hunt.

Final Score:

1 2 3 4 F

PHI 7 17 3 6 33

NYJ 12 6 0 6 18

Game Notes

Fast Start: The Jets got off to a positive start offensively, as Braxton Berrios opened things up with a 79-yard kickoff return. That put Wilson and company in prime field position and ultimately led to a touchdown throw to Elijah Moore. Minshew responded with his first touchdown as an Eagle, aided by a collision between Jets defenders on a deep ball, but Wilson added another score on a QB sneak before the end of the first quarter. A Wilson pass to Ryan Griffin then gave New York a touchdown on its first three drives, something it hasn’t done since 2014. Wilson has been miserable in the early going of games this season, so his productive first half was a much-needed sign of progress.

Minshew Mania: Minshew also started the day strong, going 11-11 with 166 yards and two touchdowns before his first incompletion. He had a perfect passer rating at halftime and ended the day 20-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Minshew routinely led the Eagles on scoring drives against a putrid Jets defense; Philly’s offense and Jeff Ulbrich’s underachieving unit were equally responsible for keeping Wilson off the field in the second half.

Killer Kessman: Alex Kessman’s NFL debut did not go well, as the Jets’ newest kicker missed his first two extra-point attempts. Saleh did not allow Kessman another chance to put points on the board. Look for the Jets to restart their kicking carousel this week with some external options.

Standout Performers

QB Zach Wilson: Wilson finished the game 23-38 for 226 yards and his most notable play of the second half was an airmailed interception, but it wasn’t his fault that New York’s defense let the Eagles eat up the clock in the second half. Wilson’s aforementioned first half was noteworthy, and his three total touchdowns were a single-game high.

WR Braxton Berrios: Berrios did not impact the passing game, which is normal, but his 79-yard opening kickoff gave the Jets an immediate spark. Berrios finished the game with 139 return yards on three chances.

The Jets will remain at home in Week 14 when they welcome Taysom Hill and the Saints to MetLife Stadium.

New York’s bout with New Orleans is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

