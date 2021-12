(Reuters) – Real Madrid travelled north to San Sebastian and left with a statement 2-0 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday to move eight points clear at the top of LaLiga. With Karim Benzema forced off after 17 minutes with a hamstring injury, it was once again Vinicius Jr who stood out by scoring his 10th goal of the season and driving the home side’s defence crazy with his boldness and audacity.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO