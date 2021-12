Climax, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 1-year-old girl in Randolph County, who is believed to be with her mother. The Randolph County Sheriffs Office is searching for Ava Lee Pierce. Pierce is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants, and she has a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO