Butler County, OH

87-year-old woman robbed at Kroger, witness catches suspect

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A 27-year-old man who was shopping at Kroger in Lemon Township is being praised by Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones for...

Brenda Cooper
3d ago

He is a HERO, not to offend a young Man would have put his own life in danger like this. His Grandmother taught him well 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Deborah Morris Quach
1d ago

He truly was a godsend.. And yes his family raised him with morals and ethics. What seems to be lacking lately. Thank you Mr. Pressly !!♡♡♡

