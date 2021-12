Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points); Portland Timbers (17-13-4, 55 points) Man of the Match: Midfielder Pablo Ruiz left it all on the pitch for Real Salt Lake in the match. In addition to leading the team with three interceptions and fourteen possessions gained, Ruiz finished second on the team in touches with 79 and total passes with 61. The midfielder also did his part in the attack, as his two shots were tied for most on the team in the game.

