College Sports

No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Notre Dame will face Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a...

www.wcn247.com

dallassun.com

Marcus Freeman to debut in Fiesta Bowl after Notre Dame's CFP miss

Looks like Notre Dame has turned into the ultimate bubble team for the College Football Playoff. The Irish were the first team left out of the four-team playoff when the committee placed them at No. 5 on Sunday. Last year, Notre Dame gained the last playoff spot. Notre Dame (11-1)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Covington sparks Villanova past Holy Cross 21-16 in playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Covington ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Villanova held off Holy Cross 21-16 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Villanova (10-2), ranked sixth in the latest FCS coaches poll, took the lead early in second quarter after an interception by Ethan Potter gave the Wildcats the ball at the Holy Cross 43-yard line. Jalen Jackson ran for 10 yards, then caught a pass from Daniel Smith for a 30-yard gain to the Crusaders’ 3. Covington had a 2-yard TD run on fourth down for a 7-0 lead at the 11:20 mark. The Wildcats stretched their lead to 14-0 on Covington’s 7-yard TD run. Matthew Sluka’s 3-yard TD run pulled Holy Cross within five points with 6:22 remaining, but Sluka’s 2-point pass was intercepted Jared Nelson and the Crusaders would get no closer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wcn247.com

No. 18 Ohio State dominates in fourth to defeat Purdue 70-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Braxtin Miller scored 16 points each and No. 18 Ohio State dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue 70-53 in a Big Ten opener. The Buckeyes’ 16-4 run to open the fourth quarter turned a five-point lead into a 61-44 advantage. Purdue responded with a 9-0 run before OSU’s Rikki Harris buried a 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes remaining that killed Purdue’s momentum. The Boilermakers did not score again, missing their final seven shots. Rebeka Mikulasikova had 13 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State. Madison Layden led Purdue with 13 points.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ndinsider.com

Hansen: No siesta in the Fiesta Bowl as Notre Dame has a chance to evolve as a program

What feels packaged as a consolation prize, and a deserved one, really is an opportunity for evolution for the Notre Dame football program. One spot short of its third College Football Playoff appearance in a four-year span, No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) instead will make its 40th-ever postseason appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. (1 p.m. EST; ESPN), against ninth-ranked Oklahoma State (11-2).
NOTRE DAME, IN
wcn247.com

Boston College QB Jurkovec will return for senior season

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec says he will return for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft. Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This year, he injured his right wrist in Week 2 and missed six games before returning on Nov. 11. The Eagles went 4-2 in his starts in 2021 and are 10-6 in his career. He is fifth in school history with six 300-yard passing games in just 16 games played.
BOSTON, PA
poncacitynow.com

Fiesta Time: Cowboys Paired Against Notre Dame in New Year’s Six bowl

Oklahoma State football will play Notre Dame for the first time in program history in the Fiesta Bowl. The College Football Playoff committee deemed the Cowboys still worthy of a New Year’s Six bowl after losing the Big 12 Conference championship to Baylor on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff – 11 a.m. in Glendale, Arizona – on New Years Day and will be televised on ESPN.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Where Notre Dame turns for help in Fiesta Bowl without Hamilton, Williams

Notre Dame knew it was a possibility life after Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams would begin before the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State. It was more likely than not, even. The two stars and team captains are clear NFL talents. These days, it’s common for early round draft prospects to start their prep earlier and forego playing in bowl games. Williams and Hamilton – arguably Notre Dame’s best players on each side of the ball – announced Friday they’ll do exactly that.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh previews Michigan's B1G Championship Game showdown vs. Iowa

Michigan has finally done it, getting the gigantic monkey off the back with an incredible win vs. Ohio State in The Game. The big stars for the Wolverines were Aidan Hutchinson and Hassan Haskins in what turned out to be a complete performance for Michigan. Jim Harbaugh’s squad kept the Buckeye offense off-balance while dominating the trenches on both sides of the ball.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS

