With a crowd predominately dressed in red at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia completed its undefeated regular season in dominant fashion. Georgia did it with the same formula it’s used all season. Stetson Bennett began in efficient fashion with 9 completions to 9 different receivers, including an 11-yard TD pass to Ladd McConkey as he hit the pylon to score. But the most newsworthy addition to the offense was the presence of George Pickens, who made his season debut early in the game. Pickens got his first catch of the season on the first play from scrimmage to start the second half.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO