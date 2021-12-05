ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreaming of a Bleak Christmas: Silent Night (2021) - Reviewed

Cover picture for the articleCamille Griffin's first full length feature starts out as a cheery bit of holiday fun then rips away the veil to unleash one of the better dark comedies of 2021. As her freshman non-short effort, she scores big with a timely story of doom and gloom that capitalizes on a dynamic...

Cinema Blend

Downton Abbey: A New Era Has Two Key Characters Missing From That Wedding Photo, And It's Concerning Me

The wait for the sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey: The Movie to arrive next March feels like an eternity. Though the fandom shouldn’t be too upset, as the first trailer for that very film has recently made itself known to the internet. While we got to see some prime snark from Dame Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, one moment has raised some questions about how long she’ll be in the film. That’s not all, as she’s only one of two key characters missing from Downton Abbey: A New Era’s wedding photo included in the trailer, and it’s concerning me a bit.
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
Person
Sope Dirisu
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Matthew Goode
Person
Annabelle Wallis
Person
Lucy Punch
solzyatthemovies.com

Silent Night Is Not A Jewish Movie

With a title like Silent Night, you know that this film is not about a Jewish family gathering because such gatherings are anything BUT. Camille Griffin’s film sees a poisonous cloud making its way towards the United Kingdom. This is where a group of friends are partying to celebrate their last night on earth. I’m not sure partying is the best idea but oh well. Two of which are party hosts Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode). Nell and Simon are the parents of Art (Roman Griffin Davis), Hardy, and Thomas. They invite the upper-class Tony (Rufus Jones) and Sandra (Annabelle Wallis), lesbian friends Bella (Lucy Punch) and Alex (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and finally physician friend James (Ṣọpé Dìrísù) and his partner Sophie (Lily-Rose Depp). Once Sandra brings up spending Kitty’s (Davida McKenzie) college fund, all sorts of comedy transpires. If the world is ending, it’s not like their daughter will need it!
thedigitalfix.com

The Advent Calendar review (2021) – a Shudder Christmas horror movie worth trying

‘Tis the season for giving, but what happens when you get more than you asked for? Written and directed by Patrick Ridremont, The Advent Calendar takes a sacred Christmas holiday tradition and gives it a murderous twist in a fun, albeit predictable, and sometimes slow horror movie. Full of morbid yet festive mythos that any fans of Krampus will likely latch onto, the monster movie centres around a cursed German advent calendar, whose tiny doors all bear extraordinary gifts but demand bloody sacrifices in exchange.
cgmagonline.com

Finch (2021) Review

“A post-apocalyptic Tom Hanks film backed by Apple.” Boom! Finch is an easy sell as those words carry a lot of weight. But in practice, the concept sings more than the reality. As we open up, we see an aging Hanks (he’ll live forever, right?) outrun a sandstorm as he...
The Independent

Silent Night review: A comic Christmas tale hiding a particularly nasty surprise

Dir: Camille Griffin. Starring: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sope Dirisu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste. 15, 92 minutes.Silent Night features a tonal shift that’s so sudden – that hits as violently as a lightning strike – that it makes it almost impossible to write about the film and preserve the integrity of its surprises. It begins as a light satire of the selfish whims of the British upper-middle class during the festive period. “F***ing Waitrose… never have enough potatoes,” is an early throwaway line delivered with particular venom by Keira Knightley’s Nell. She’s trying to...
Tell-Tale TV

The Wonder Years Review: Home for Christmas (Season 1 Episode 9)

The Wonder Years Season 1 Episode 9, “Home for Christmas,” delivers a simultaneously feel-good and heartbreaking Christmas tale, supported by a beautiful guest performance from Spence Moore II as Dean’s older brother Bruce. DEAN: I decided I needed to pay extra close attention to my brother. Never let him leave...
fullcoll.edu

Review: Reality hits at ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

As the actors of Fullerton College Theater Arts Department take the stage at the Bronwyn Dodson Theater, it is normal to see them wearing the disposable blue masks we’ve all come to know. Of course, this is the norm, but that doesn’t stop the actors from putting on an enthralling performance, and it luckily does not stop audience members from enjoying the show.
Deadline

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, Based On Filmmaker’s Childhood, Sets 2022 Theatrical Release

Universal will be opening Amblin’s The Fabelmans on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. The Steven Spielberg directed movie, loosely based on his childhood, will receive a wide theatrical release. The Fabelmans stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle. Steven Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing. Dano will play a character based on Spielberg’s father, Williams will play a version of Spielberg’s mother while Rogen will play a take on the Oscar winning filmmaker’s uncle. The Fabelmans will open against a Disney wide untitled animation release and United Artist Releasing/MGM’s Creed III.  The Fabelmans will also debut in the wake of a Warner Bros. event film, Universal/Annapurna’s She Said and Sony Animation’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile which hit theaters on Nov. 18. Spielberg and Amblin have the 20th Century Studios movie West Side Story opening on Friday, and in Imax. That movie has already racked up awards season acclaim with the National Board of Review naming star Rachel Zegler Best Actress and the film itself as one of the org’s top ten. The New York Film Critics Circle Awards lauded West Side Story‘s DP Janusz Kaminski as Best Cinematographer.  
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

To Cure Hurt, Destroy What Hurt You: The Advent Calendar (2021) - Reviewed

The countdown to Christmas is oftentimes a joyful event, but for some people, the approach of this holiday isn’t quite as merry. Advent calendars have been used since 19th century Germany to keep track of the days left until Christmas. They feature small doors that open for each day in December until the 25th, behind which there are typically small toys or treats. These calendars have gained popularity worldwide as a family-friendly form of celebration during the Christmas season, but in Patrick Ridremont’s French film The Advent Calendar, the daily opening of the calendar’s doors turns sinister, validating the scrooge-like disdain some individuals have for this time of year.
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Detroit Film Critics Society: Best Films of 2021 Winners

The Detroit Film Critics Society is pleased to announce the BEST OF 2021 nominees and winners thirteen categories. The Detroit Film Critics Society was founded in Spring 2007 and currently consists of a group of 12 film critics from Michigan who write or broadcast in the metro-Detroit area. Each critic...
Empire

Lamb (2021) Review

“What the fuck is this?” someone utters halfway through Lamb. They’re not wrong. Valdimar Jóhannsson’s slow, absurdist quasi-creature flick is impossible to categorise, mashing up folk horror, Icelandic relationship drama and black comedy into something admirably different. The screenplay is co-written by Jóhannsson and Icelandic multi-hyphenate-but-singular-named Sjón, who has co-written Robert Eggers’ upcoming Viking flick The Northman. Lamb shares a lot in common with Eggers’ work, especially The Witch: a well-built sense of dread, an eeriness borne out of environment and a dark feel for the relationships between humans and animals. It doesn’t all come together, but it is the kind of film that benefits hugely from knowing nothing about it before you go in. So, if you’d like to bail now, be our guest.
