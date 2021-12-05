Dreaming of a Bleak Christmas: Silent Night (2021) - Reviewed

With a title like Silent Night, you know that this film is not about a Jewish family gathering because such gatherings are anything BUT. Camille Griffin’s film sees a poisonous cloud making its way towards the United Kingdom. This is where a group of friends are partying to celebrate their last night on earth. I’m not sure partying is the best idea but oh well. Two of which are party hosts Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode). Nell and Simon are the parents of Art (Roman Griffin Davis), Hardy, and Thomas. They invite the upper-class Tony (Rufus Jones) and Sandra (Annabelle Wallis), lesbian friends Bella (Lucy Punch) and Alex (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and finally physician friend James (Ṣọpé Dìrísù) and his partner Sophie (Lily-Rose Depp). Once Sandra brings up spending Kitty’s (Davida McKenzie) college fund, all sorts of comedy transpires. If the world is ending, it’s not like their daughter will need it!

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO