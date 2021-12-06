Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air.

As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees.

Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon.

Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.