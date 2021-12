For unfortunate reasons, Ohio State’s football coaching staff has some extra time on their hands this week. Instead of using the extra time to relax and recover from the 2021 regular season, the Ohio State coaching staff is using this time to bolster the future of the program. With the early signing period quickly approaching, expect Ohio State to be heavily involved in the recruiting headlines the next couple weeks. In case you are busy with the holidays, no need to worry, as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered on all things Ohio State recruiting.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO