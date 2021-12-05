Read full article on original website
Related
The Top Transfer Portal Addition for Each of USC's 2023 Opponents
USC will trade out-of-conference opponents Rice and Fresno State for San Jose State and Nevada in 2022. And the Trojans will get Oregon and Washington instead of Oregon State and Washington State. But those won’t be the only new entities facing USC in 2023. The transfer portal has made it so rosters can change quickly and experienced talent can be added each offseason.
Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze will have one of the best passing seasons in school history
Auburn should have a better passing attack in 2023.
Bruce Pearl reveals postgame message to Auburn after rare home loss to Texas A&M
Auburn picked up their first loss since the start of January with the 79-63 defeat to Texas A&M. Wednesday’s loss was also the Tiger’s first home loss in 702 days and ended a 28-game home winning streak. After the game, though, Pearl gave nothing but credit to Buzz Williams and the Aggies.
chatsports.com
Longhorns Daily News: New odds give Texas men’s basketball fourth-best chance for Big 12 regular season title
BetOnline.ag released their latest lines yesterday. According to how the bettors figure it, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball squad currently has the fourth-best chance at taking home the Big 12 regular season title at +700. Texas’ last regular season title came in in the 2007-2009 season.
Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien in dual role
Bill Belichick welcomed Bill O'Brien back to the New England Patriots on Thursday in a reunion geared toward getting the most out of quarterback Mac Jones. O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, will have the same dual role with the Patriots. O'Brien knows those roles and expectations well under Belichick, who first hired him as an offensive assistant in 2007. "I...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
chatsports.com
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
chatsports.com
Warriors take top ranking on the road
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the...
chatsports.com
WATCH: Chin Coleman previews the Vanderbilt trip
Looking ahead to Kentucky Basketball‘s next game, Chin Coleman opened the Joe Craft Center’s media room doors for a Monday morning press conference. Coleman took questions for around 11 minutes to recap Saturday’s win over Texas A&M and to preview the upcoming game against the Commodores in Nashville.
chatsports.com
How to Watch: Kansas @ Baylor
Baylor University, Kansas, Ferrell Center, Kansas Mickhawks men's basketball, Baylor Basketball, Big 12 Conference. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears. KU hopes to snap a 2 game losing streak. Here is how to watch:. #9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) #17 Baylor Bears...
chatsports.com
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin
Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
chatsports.com
Bengals-Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed as ‘full’ participant
On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Cincinnati for the AFC Championship game. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here...
chatsports.com
Women's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois & Missouri State
The Drake women's basketball team will start a three-game road swing this weekend. The Bulldogs are set to travel to Southern Illinois and Missouri State on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively. Bair-ing the Load. Maggie Bair leads Drake in both scoring and rebounding. The senior forward is scoring 15.5...
chatsports.com
Swedlund's transfer from Kansas to Toledo women's basketball is coup for Rockets
Bella Swedlund was not a stranger to the University of Toledo. During her recruitment as a phenom out of Winner High School, not far from the South Dakota-Nebrska border, the Rockets were hot on Swedlund’s heels. But when Kansas and Illinois offered the 5-foot-8 guard, Toledo assumed it wouldn’t lose out to one of the Power Five schools.
chatsports.com
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:36 PMChoua loru200b#NFL should the 49ers draft Cameron latu in day three of this year draft?. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Chat...
chatsports.com
Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Sean McDermott approval poll, 2022-23 edition
The Buffalo Bills have seen their 2022 season meet its end with a 27-10 home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. With that, we transition to the offseason, starting with our annual approval polls for the Bills’ staff. Let’s look first...
Comments / 0