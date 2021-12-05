ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Dak Prescott Move

Even the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account did not spare Dak Prescott on Sunday night. As is customary in the NFL, the Cowboys employ a staff writer--Patrik Walker--for their team website. In his article on Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led with ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

LATEST 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Injury | 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship & 49ers Rumors

The 49ers Report is live with the latest San Francisco 49ers news, rumors and analysis as the 49ers advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs following 49ers vs. Cowboys highlights. On today’s show, we’ll do a 49ers vs. Eagles preview and pas along the latest 49ers injury news on Christian McCaffrey, the latest on Brock Purdy and more. Join Chase Senior for all of your Niners news, rumors and analysis!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

Warriors take top ranking on the road

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the...
chatsports.com

LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A

Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
chatsports.com

What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?

Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Women's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois & Missouri State

The Drake women's basketball team will start a three-game road swing this weekend. The Bulldogs are set to travel to Southern Illinois and Missouri State on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively. Bair-ing the Load. Maggie Bair leads Drake in both scoring and rebounding. The senior forward is scoring 15.5...
DES MOINES, IA
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we will be profiling Arkansas LB Drew Sanders.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
chatsports.com

Ravens announce 2023 season opponents

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced their opponents for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North, so they will play a second-place schedule in 2023. Baltimore will play the entire AFC South, NFC West and two games each against division rivals Steelers, Browns and Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net

Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
chatsports.com

Spurgin lifts HPU women to OT victory

Abby Spurgin scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, and Avery Cargill added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 72-65 on Tuesday in Belmont, Calif. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print...
BELMONT, CA

