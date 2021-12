Corey Stoll rumored to be MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania! This Barside Buzz began on Daniel Richtman’s Patreon. You can see this rumor being covered on social media below also. However since this initial report, there are are one or two leakers such as The GWW who have backed this claim up. Stoll was rumored to appear in Quantumania, though many assumed as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket. Then there were separate rumors we covered that MODOK was making his debut in the movie also. It seems these rumors could be one and the same. One wonders if Kang has done something to Cross which results in him transforming into what we imagine MODOK to be?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO