ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are remembering Bob Dole, a man who defied the odds in war, only to fall short of his ultimate goal...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Bob Dole Honored At National Cathedral, World War II Memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
U.S. POLITICS
WSLS

WATCH: Funeral service for World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole

A funeral service for World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was held Friday at approximately 11 a.m. Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, served nearly 36 years in Congress, more than a decade as GOP Senate leader and was his party’s presidential nominee when he lost to Bill Clinton during the 1996 election. In February, he announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Bill Clinton
KXAN

Bob Dole honored on National Mall during public funeral service

Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public “celebration of life” featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, actor Tom Hanks and the U.S. Army Band. Dole's wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, plans to lay a wreath in his honor
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zingers#Man Of War#Associated Press#Ap#Americans#Senate#Republican
wirx.com

Upton Remembers Bob Dole

Congressman Fred Upton will pay his respects to the late Bob Dole when Dole’s body lays in state at the Capitol Thursday. Upton tells WSJM News he remembers Dole well as the two worked near each other and would sometimes share flights. Dole reminds Upton of a better time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and others gathered Thursday to pay tribute to the man Biden called a “giant of our history.” The service is one of several over two days in Washington for the former Republican senator and presidential candidate. Dole is known as one who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98 after announcing in February he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He is to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

Bob Dole, RIP: Veteran, Organization Man, and the Search for “Regular Order”

Since former Senator Bob Dole died earlier this week, at 98, there’s been an outpouring of affection for the former majority leader, Republican presidential nominee and party chair, and wounded World War II veteran who was at the center of American politics for more than a generation. This wave of warm feeling might have washed over Washington had Dole passed away five years ago, before the election of Donald Trump. But after the norm-shattering turmoil of the past half decade, there was bound to be even more nostalgia for Dole. Even though he could be combative—he was even dubbed a “hatchet man”—he embodied what the Capitol Hill calls “regular order.” (Dole himself was a Trump backer, but his life in Washington—from his arrival in 1961 until his passing—was devoted to the normal Republicanism of yore.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Calls Bob Dole “Close Friend, Former Colleague, War Hero”

(Washington, DC) Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issued a statement on the death of Bob Dole — calling Dole a “close friend, former colleague, and war hero. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. Grassley says, “Dole was a faithful representative to the people of Kansas and a great civic leader for all Americans. He was also a loyal friend and trusted mentor. He set a standard of leadership through selflessness and mutual respect that all public servants should strive to match.” Dole campaigned in the Iowa Republican Caucuses in 1980, 1988, and 1996, when he won the Republican nomination for president.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy