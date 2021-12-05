State Champs!

Members of the Monroe County10U football team won the Southern Youth Football Conference title 20-13 over Brooks, Ga. on Nov. 20 to close out an undefeated season. Team members are Shywood Hughley, Jacob Henderson, Jamari Jester, Drew Horne, DeMarion Davis, Jaiilyn Barrow, Nassir Davis, John Parker Martin, Patrick Calloway, Brayden Drury, Mason Burnsed, Luke Courson, Cristian Stone, Cole Pace, A’Jaedyn Scott, Brian Stewart, William Turner, Brayden Watson, Kiyan Bouie, Zachariah Stewart, Jimmy Laminack, Zay’Veon Hines, D’Lando Jones, Houston Hill, Cambrin Norwood, Evan Wilds, Mason Thomas, JiXyden Ralls, Waylon Parrott, and Charles LaMotte. Head coach is Ontarian Jones. Coaches are Darryl Knight, Antonio Allen, Zapareo Glover, and Jarret Hill.
