High School

State Champs!

By Reporter Staff - Bellevue Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellevue High’s football squad completed an undefeated season by winning the 3A state...

Panhandle Post

AHS Unified Bowling District Champs

Alliance High School hosted the B-6 Unified Bowling District Tournament, December 1, at Bowl-Mor Lanes. Alliance competed with other Panhandle schools which included... Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville, Ogallala, Scottsbluff and South Platte. Following the competition Alliance was crowned District Champion, finishing with a score of 1034. Ogallala was the runner up at 855. Rounding out the field...Gordon-Rushville-753, South Platte-737, Bridgeport-713, Scottsbluff-583.
ALLIANCE, NE
STATE CHAMPS! SCOUT TEAM: Indiana football recruiting notebook — Big Ten commitment bonanza in IHSAA

Three of the IHSAA’s top senior gridiron gladiators committed to Big Ten programs in recent weeks. Below is a recap of the recruiting action;. Cael Vanderbush (Plainfield 6-foot-6, 205-pound TE) — Committed to Iowa, Vanderbush might be the best two-sport athlete in the Indianapolis area (he’s good for 20-to-25 a night on the basketball court, too) and is the ultimate new-era hybrid tight end prospect. This past fall, Vanderbush caught 35 balls for 747 yards and eight touchdowns.
INDIANA STATE
Greenfield Daily Reporter

KINGS AT LAST: Marauders complete journey as football state champs

INDIANAPOLIS — The unwritten rule has always been 24 hours. After every win this season, the Mt. Vernon football team has been allotted exactly 1,440 minutes by the coaching staff to savor each gridiron victory. That rule no longer applied on Saturday night. 1 of 23. Forever focused on their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Herald-Journal

Utah State volleyball team falls to eventual champs

Utah State run into the wrong team at the wrong time in the 2021 Mountain West Volleyball Championships. The Aggies saw their magical season come to a close on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas. Utah State lost to Boise State in the semifinals of the tournament in four sets, 16-25, 25-17, 25-10, 27-25).
UTAH STATE
Champs Prevail: Ladies XC Warriors Take First Place At State

For the first time in 21 years, the Ladies Cross Country Warriors are state champions. Led by Junior Clara Heppner in second place and Sophomore Catherine Townsend in third, the ladies varsity team capped off a successful season with a dominant showing of Dub strength and spirit. After losing four top ten boys to college, the male dubs were able to pull through with a podium win at State, solidifying their place as a resolute contender in the 6A region. The NAHS team, led with a consistent culture of unity, successfully ended an unforgettable season of Warriors cross country.
ATLANTA, GA
Fall 2021 Super Bowl champs

Information and photos provided by Castle Pines Athletics. Young athletes in Castle Pines started playing NFL flag football in the City of Castle Pines in fall 2015. The sport has gained popularity over the years and has been a hit with community youth in both fall and spring seasons. The...
NFL
Blessing leaves lasting legacy as accomplished setter, state champ

Kylie Blessing looks back now and laughs, but she didn’t want to be a setter at first. Blessing started coming to Kelly Unverdorben’s summer volleyball camps as a fourth grader and soon found her way onto the Portville coach’s travel teams. She came up as an outside hitter and was happy to play there: seeking out the kill opportunities to jump high and end the point. But Unverdorben had other plans for Blessing by the time she made an under-14 travel team as just a 12-year-old.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Warriors drop season opener to defending state champs

LOUISVILLE – The Southwestern High School girls basketball team has never shied from strong competition. That was definitely the case on Monday night, as they traveled north to play the defending state champions Sacred Heart. However, the homestanding Valkyries were too much for the Lady Warriors as they dropped their season opener 74-43. Southwestern only trailed by nine point at halftime, but Sacred Heart outscored the Lady Warriors 21-6 in the third quarter to go up 56-32.
SOMERSET, KY
STATE CHAMPS! SCOUT TEAM: Seventh heaven catching the rock — Ford Field Dow Jones dandies

These seven wide receivers raised the stock on their recruiting with big-time performances at Ford Field and the 2021 state football finals:. Jeremiah Caldwell (Belleville 6-2, 185 Sr.) — The former Kentucky commit exploded for 205 yards and three touchdown grabs in the B-Town dub. Michigan and Tennessee appear to be the frontrunners for his services at the next level.
FOOTBALL
Football champs

On October 30th, the Northampton Indians 12U football team defeated Downingtown at Marsh Creek in Chester Springs with a 26-13 victory! Congratulations to the 2021 12U BuxMont Champions!. Team members include Cannon Benzio, Cross Cerveller, Maxim Chernets, Michael Duffy, Tyler Fallon, Alex Geist, Gavin Gugger, Chris Guinter, Daniel Horn, Marco...
CHESTER SPRINGS, PA
Sailors hockey defeats defending state champ Battle Mountain

Facing the defending 4A state champion Battle Mountain, the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team brought its all and won 6-3 on Saturday evening. The Sailors jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the first thanks to a goal from Tanner Hamilton in the first two minutes. Andrew Kempers extended the lead with a power-play goal late in the first off an assist from Hamilton.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Glade Racquet Center team named state champs

Fairfield Glade Racquet Center has done it again! The Women’s USTA 55 and Over team recently won the state championships in Knoxville. They competed against teams from all over the state, and only dropped one match en route to their victory. They will now travel to Mobile, AL, to compete...
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
Coyotes are Summit League tourney champs

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons thanks to an emphatic sweep over Omaha in Saturday's Summit League tournament championship that took place in front of 1,097 fans inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The second-seeded Coyotes, winning their...
VERMILLION, SD
Monroe County 10U are champs

Members of the Monroe County10U football team won the Southern Youth Football Conference title 20-13 over Brooks, Ga. on Nov. 20 to close out an undefeated season. Team members are Shywood Hughley, Jacob Henderson, Jamari Jester, Drew Horne, DeMarion Davis, Jaiilyn Barrow, Nassir Davis, John Parker Martin, Patrick Calloway, Brayden Drury, Mason Burnsed, Luke Courson, Cristian Stone, Cole Pace, A’Jaedyn Scott, Brian Stewart, William Turner, Brayden Watson, Kiyan Bouie, Zachariah Stewart, Jimmy Laminack, Zay’Veon Hines, D’Lando Jones, Houston Hill, Cambrin Norwood, Evan Wilds, Mason Thomas, JiXyden Ralls, Waylon Parrott, and Charles LaMotte. Head coach is Ontarian Jones. Coaches are Darryl Knight, Antonio Allen, Zapareo Glover, and Jarret Hill.
MONROE COUNTY, GA

