State Champs!

Kylie Blessing looks back now and laughs, but she didn’t want to be a setter at first. Blessing started coming to Kelly Unverdorben’s summer volleyball camps as a fourth grader and soon found her way onto the Portville coach’s travel teams. She came up as an outside hitter and was happy to play there: seeking out the kill opportunities to jump high and end the point. But Unverdorben had other plans for Blessing by the time she made an under-14 travel team as just a 12-year-old.

