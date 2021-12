The WWE has now reached its umpteenth edition of the WarGames, former PPV of the defunct WCW, which has been back in vogue for some years now also on the rings of the third roster of the company, NXT. In the last editions of the ppv of the same name, where the matches are staged inside two rings and a giant cage, we have seen several great WWE Superstars who now no longer work at NXT either because they were released by WWE or because they are then move on to the main roster to do other projects.

