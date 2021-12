As with each new season of Sea of Thieves, Rare has dropped a new Plunder Pass to accompany the launch of Season Five. This premium add-on is available to purchase for 999 Ancient Coins, which translates to 9.99 USD (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get a slight discount). Along with the extra Ancient Coins, players who purchase the Season Five Plunder Pass and advance their Renown level will be able to unlock 14 arctic-themed cosmetics appropriate for the cold, winter season. Here are the top five rewards available in Season Five’s Plunder Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO