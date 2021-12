The Indianapolis Colts came away with a key victory over the Houston Texans in Week 13. It was a must-win game for Indianapolis as they are in a tight playoff race in the AFC. Indianapolis improved to 7-6 on the season with their 31-0 win over the Texans. While they haven’t been talked about a ton, the Colts are making a real push to the postseason. They are not a team that even the top teams in the AFC would want to go about against in the playoffs.

