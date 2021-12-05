ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Scruggs, Performer, Songwriter and Son of Earl Scruggs, Dead at 72

By Carena Liptak
 5 days ago
Grammy-winning performer Gary Scruggs, who was the oldest son of Earl Scruggs and played alongside his legendary bluegrass father as well as in a duo with his brother Randy, has died, the Tennessean reports. He was 72 years old. Born in 1949 and immersed in the music world from...

WSMV

Legendary country musician Gary Scruggs died this week at age 72.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Grammy-winning country music star Gary Scruggs passed away last week. Gary was born in 1949, into a family considered to be music royalty, being the eldest son of bluegrass legend, Earl Scruggs. Known for two albums with his brother Randy as The Scruggs Brothers in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Gary Scruggs, Son of Bluegrass Music Legend Earl Scruggs, Passes Away

Gary Scruggs, GRAMMY-winning country music performer, producer, singer, bassist, and songwriter, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 72. Gary was the eldest son of bluegrass music legend Earl Scruggs. Gary grew up surrounded by music ‘royalty’ and began playing guitar and bass as a child. He contributed to...
