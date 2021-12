A dramatic helicopter operation recovered the body of a woman whose car plunged into the Niagara River near the brink of American Falls in New York. On Wednesday, a US Coast Guard helicopter was called out for what officials hoped would be a rescue operation, but unfortunately became a recovery effort. A woman's car went into the Niagara River near the brink of American Falls, which make up the American side of Niagara Falls. A US Coast Guard helicopter arrived on scene, hovering low over the icy waters of the Niagara River before a Coast Guardsman was lowered on...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO