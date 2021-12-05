Watch: Should Joe Gomez Be Sold By Liverpool?

Rumours have circulated about Joe Gomez's future in a Liverpool shirt after his lack of game time this season.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been linked with both loan and permanent moves for the centre-back, and a member of our YouTube team, Louis Fell, investigated whether Liverpool should sell the 24-year-old.

He's made 128 appearances for the Reds since joining under Brendan Rodgers , but has suffered three unfortunate long-term injuries.

He was vital in the title run of 2019/20, and formed a great partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

Unfortunately though, he now finds himself behind Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, making just seven outings so far this term.

He has captained the side in matches against Preston North End and Norwich City, however.

His last injury was picked up on international duty, and Louis covers whether a move could secure him a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

You can watch the in-depth analysis of whether he should leave here:

