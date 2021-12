Missouri fell 34-17 at Arkansas in the latest edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. But the Tigers received a tremendous performance from senior running back Tyler Badie. For the afternoon, Badie took 41 carries for 214 yards and a touchdown. With his 214 yards, he has 1,579 yards for the season, a program record. If he opts to play in the Tigers’ bowl game, Badie can add to that total and continue to separate himself from Devin West, who set the original record in 1998.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO