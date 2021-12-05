ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Learn the Best Ways to Grow a Podcast in 2022

By Entrepreneur Store
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans are curious creatures and we're always changing the ways we learn and engage with the world around us. Over the past few years, podcasts have become an incredibly effective medium for entrepreneurs to learn, share, and expand their horizons. Podcasts can be a great tool both for entrepreneurs...

babypips.com

Why It’s Best To Learn Forex Trading YOUR Way

In learning how to trade, you need to involve yourself in various educational processes. For example, you have to dedicate time to reading about technical trading theories so you have a solid foundation on how prices react to support and resistance levels. Another popular way to learn forex is through...
Person
Richard Anderson
MarketWatch

Opinion: A couple who earns $220,000 a year with almost no debt thinks they never have enough — how can they see things differently?

I’d like to ask what my spouse and I should be thinking about and doing differently over the next decade before retirement. We are 53 years old and married. Our home is worth $450,000, with just under four years to pay off the mortgage, and we have a $20,000 car loan and zero credit card debt. We are trying to be aggressive with our investing and debt reduction, and while we make $220,000, we live on considerably less.
newschain

Global tech experts race to fix ‘fully weaponised’ software flaw

A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world. “The internet’s on fire right now,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. “People are scrambling to patch and there are...
mediavillage.com

Five Ways to Amp Up Podcast Advertising

With podcast listening at record highs, savvy brands are exploring new ways to maximize the opportunity by going well beyond the tried-and-true: ads that are read by hosts. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on advertising, media/TV, and marketing strategies and trends, including exclusive The Myers Report research findings.
insideradio.com

Cumulus-Signal Hill Survey Finds Podcast Listening Keeps Growing.

As more podcasters launch subscription options for fans of their show, the latest edition of the Fall 2021 Podcast Download report from Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights offers some clues about how to best market the option to listeners. Its survey finds that among weekly podcast listeners, 35% said bonus episodes are the benefit that would make them willing to pay for a podcast. About a quarter (26%) said access to extended episodes appeals to them, while 22% said early access to episodes would get them to open their wallet.
SPY

Keep the Fire Roaring With the Best Fireplace Tools

Nothing gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling on a chilly night like the orange spark of a fire. And while having a fireplace is definitely a decadent privilege for anybody, having a set of fireplace tools is essential. Along with keeping your fireplace clean and maintained, these accessories can help you use it more safely. Having a well-organized set also adds a more cohesive and attractive look to the room your fireplace is in. Some of these kits only consist of tools and a simple stand, while others include firewood racks as well — the kind you choose will all...
TheConversationCanada

Junk food and the brain: How modern diets lacking in micronutrients may contribute to angry rhetoric

Emotional, non-rational, even explosive remarks in public discourse have escalated in recent years. Politicians endure insults during legislative discussions; scientists receive emails and tweets containing verbal abuse and threats. What’s going on? This escalation in angry rhetoric is sometimes attributed to social media. But are there other influences altering communication styles? As researchers in the field of nutrition and mental health, and authors of The Better Brain, we recognize that many in our society experience brain hunger, impairing their cognitive function and emotion regulation. Ultra-processed products Obviously, we are not deficient in macronutrients: North Americans tend to get sufficient protein, fats (though usually...
BlogHer

5 Ways To Make Money Online and Leverage Your Skillset

During uncertain times, we’re presented with two choices. We can moan, kick, scream, and resent the inherent change that comes with uncertainty. Or, and note—this is the better option—embrace it, and adjust accordingly. Before we dive deep, allow me to introduce myself. I’m Alechia Reese, author, professional speaker, and strategist. I founded RGLP Group, LLC to show executives, leaders, and entrepreneurs how to build game-changing growth relationships leveraging their personal value. The times may be uncertain and challenging, but one thing that isn’t are the five ways I’m going to give you to make money online. These tips are golden. Whether...
SPY

Shopping for a Fitness Fanatic? Here Are 45 of the Best Fitness Gift Ideas for Him, for Her, (and for You)

The fitness world has never been bigger — with so many people focused on health, wellness, and staying in shape, there are many products designed to help you get fit and become a healthier version of yourself. There are so many ways to keep fit, from workout classes to mobile apps, wearables, and home fitness systems, that it can be hard to know what to choose for yourself or someone else. If you’ve got a gym rat fitness friend on your Christmas list and need to find the best Christmas gift for them, look no further. There’s never been a...
Middletown Press

Roku Channel Adds 11 Vevo Linear Streaming Channels

The music-video digital network launched 11 themed linear streaming channels on the Roku Channel for users in the U.S., including one with Christmas music available only through the end of the year. The free, ad-supported television (FAST) channels join the flagship Vevo on-demand channel that’s been available on Roku devices since 2013.
SignalsAZ

Watters Garden Podcast: Fastest Growing Pines

In this week’s Question and Answer segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center of Prescott discuss the pine trees that grow quickly, how thick mulch should be, how to get rid of pine scale, and whether rosemary will survive the winter in a mountain landscape. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts...
Axios Denver

Fermenting food at home grows in popularity. This book helps you learn.

Gabe Toth started fermenting in his home kitchen. First, home-brewed beer. Then, pickles. Now, anything.What's new: He's the author of the book, "The Fermentation Kitchen" from Boulder-based Brewers Publications ,a how-to guide to make bread, cheese, vinegar, kombucha and other fermented foods. "I like making things and I love the transformation that ingredients undergo," he tells Axios.Why it matters: The fermented food and ingredient market is projected to top $689 billion by 2023, according to a trade group.The popularity is evident in kimchi and other sauerkraut items available at grocery stores."The fermented foods world has changed dramatically in the last 10 to 15 years," he says.Pro tip: The easiest entry point is pickles, he advises. You don't need to start with cucumbers, but plenty of other vegetables will work. Once there, try soft cheeses, he suggests.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
Cult of Mac

Apple celebrates the best and most popular podcasts of 2021

Apple on Tuesday published its showcase of this year’s best and most popular podcasts in the United States. It also called 2021 a year for “shows that moved us in ways unlike ever before.”. A Slight Change of Plans with Maya Shankar has been named the Best Show of the...
gitconnected.com

Everybody Needs Backups - A Lesson Learned The Hard Way

A big incident within my Docker Swarm and the solution I developed after it occurs. This was a lesson I've learned the hard way some days ago. At the moment, I am working for a software company as a consultant. During my remote work for different companies, I log all my invested time in my personal time tracking software which is working really well. The best thing was that my time tracking software run on my local machine in a docker environment! This is cool!
