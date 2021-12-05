What Pulling the Queen of Wands Tarot Card Means in a Reading

Sagittarius season is a time for adventure. As a mutable fire sign, the energy is expansive, hopeful, and it almost feels like just about anything is possible. As a Jupiter-ruled sign, Sagittarius is all about gradual growth, and the beauty that comes with experiencing new things. Now that Jupiter’s no longer retrograde and Scorpio season has come to an end, this energy will be much easier to harness, especially for the three lucky zodiac signs who will have the best Sagittarius season 2021: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius (aka fire signs). The fire signs have one major thing in common, and that’s energy. Each of them is always eager to push things forward in their own unique way, and Sagittarius season will be on their side in traditional Jupiter-like fashion to support making that happen.
