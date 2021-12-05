What Pulling the Queen of Wands Tarot Card Means in a Reading

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO