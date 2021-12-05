MU to face Army in Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth

WASHINGTON — The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, warned Friday that the Supreme Court risks losing its own authority if it allows the existence of a law like Texas’ near-total abortion ban, which attempts to circumvent the courts. In a strongly worded opinion joined by...
Former Senate majority leader and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole was honored Friday with a tribute ceremony at Washington National Cathedral, which was attended by President Biden and other former congressional colleagues who heralded his legacy of bipartisanship. Biden and two other former senators who served with Dole, Pat Roberts...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday warned falsifying hate crimes hurts real victims of those incidents after actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of lying to Chicago police about a robbery and hate crime he had staged against himself in 2019. Psaki was asked about what lessons can...
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors completed presenting their case against Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday, after a key accuser at the British socialite’s sex-abuse trial testified that Maxwell and her companion, Jeffrey Epstein, forced themselves on her when she was just 16. Annie Farmer told jurors she accepted an...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A warehouse worker in Tennessee is running up against price increases that far exceed her modest pay raise. The owner of a pastry business in Massachusetts has had to reduce his product offerings and personally absorb higher costs. A grocery chain executive in Connecticut said he’s...
Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
Josh Duggar was seen smiling in his mugshot photo after being convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar was immediately taken into custody Thursday following the conclusion of his trial. The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on...
Labor organizers say the unionization of a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, could be “the tip of the iceberg.”. “The pandemic has laid bare the typical lip service that workers get,” said Christian Sweeney, deputy organizing director of the AFL-CIO labor union. “There’s been lots of praise for people doing grunt work,” but few worker gains, he said.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
