ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gardner Minshew Leads String of Standouts in 33-18 win over Jets

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 5 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Miles Sanders had his first 100-yard rushing game in nearly a year, Dallas Goedert had a career-high receiving and touchdown, and kicker Jake Elliott just kept piling up points, but it was the backup quarterback who kept the Eagles’ playoff hopes flickering.

Gardner Minshew played a near-perfect first-half then managed the offense from there, helping the Eagles beat the New York Jets 33-18 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles scored on their first seven possessions, marking the first time they have done so since at least 2001. The win kept them perfect in their all-time series against the Jets, one that began in 1973, moving to 12-0 against them.

Minshew stepped in for Jalen Hurts, who was ruled out prior to the game with a sprained left ankle suffered in the second half of last week’s loss to the New York Giants.

Something about backup quarterbacks and the Eagles.

Nick Foles won a Super Bowl in relief of injured Carson Wentz in 2017.

This time it was Minshew stepping up big in an important spot.

A loss would have been devastating for the Eagles. As it was, they will head into their bye week at 6-7 with three home games in their final four coming out of it, including their only back-to-back home set of the season, starting with Washington followed by the Giants.

"It was huge (to get a win), especially after last week (in 13-7 loss to Giants at MetLife)," said RT Lane Johnson. "The way we felt leaving this building and we wanted to fix that.

"Obviously, we’re not where we want to be, but this is a big step to stay in the conversation. We got the bye week, get rested up, then four big-time games for us."

It’s not the Super Bowl, of course, like what Foles brought to Philadelphia, but the Eagles needed perfection out of Minshew after the way their defense got off to a slow start.

And Minshew delivered to near perfection. He finished the game 20-for-25 for 242 yards and two scores.

The Eagles' defense picked things up as the game went along. After allowing 18 points on the Jets' first three drives, they pitched a shutout.

Safety Marcus Epps had his first pick of the season and Josh Sweat notched 1.5 sacks and now has five on the season. Javon Hargrave had a half of a sack and added to his career, which now sits at 7.5 on the season.

Offensively, Sanders gave his QB a big lift out of the backfield, rushing a career-high times for 120 yards. He added three catches for 22 yards. Sanders, however, suffered an ankle injury late in the game and did not return.

Sanders feels like he will be ready to play in two weeks against Washington.

"Everybody’s dealing with injuries," he said. "I’m just trying my hardest to stay out there. That’s all I can really say – just doing my best to stay out there and provide for the team each and every week.

"I’m just ready for whatever. The way I train, I just expect for the most (carries), and I feel like it paid off (Sunday). The way I practice, I take it very seriously. Just whenever my number is called, I gotta be ready."

The Eagles’ top-ranked rush offense, averaging nearly 160 yards per game, picked up 185 yards on 41 rushes despite the absence of Hurts, their leading rusher.

Rookie Kenny Gainwell added an 18-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the season and fifth overall. Gainwell picked 54 yards on 12 carries.

Goedert was a big target in the first half, which saw the Eagles take a 24-18 lead. The tight end had touchdown catches covering 36 and 25 yards. He had a career-high 105 yards on six receptions. His two touchdowns in one game were also a career-high.

"I think the first two touchdowns were to Dallas, but that first one was a good tone setter," said Johnson. "After that, just tried to keep attacking the line of scrimmage, run, do some play action, but really I think that first touchdown to Dallas early set the tone."

On the first score, Goedert said that he had to absorb a shot in the back and hold onto the ball.

"We knew that if we went in this formation, when I motioned over, that the MIKE would have to carry me deep down," he said. "So I just ran at him and released and kept it vertical. I was the primary on that, for sure.

"Any time the ball was in the air that long, I knew someone would be coming, so I wanted to make sure I high-pointed it. He hit me in the back and gave me some acceleration into the end zone. It was cool. It was a fun way to start the game."

The score gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead.

Quez Watkins was a big target on third down. One of his catches went for 28 yards on third-and-10, another was good for 22 yards on third-and-18. Both plays kept alive field goal drives. Watkins ended the game with three receptions for 60 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DEW0_0dEooNcR00
Gardner Minshew delivered for the Eagles in their win over the New York Jets. USA Today

Speaking of field goals, Elliott was perfect once again. The reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November booted four of them 31, 32, 43, and 46. He also kicked all three of his PATs, giving him 15 points in the game.

The Eagles topped 30 points for the sixth time this season and are now 5-1 in those games. They didn’t score 30 points in any of their 16 games in 2020.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 1

Related
EagleMaven

Giving Gardner Minshew a Game Could Help Eagles Gather Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA - Let’s begin this exercise with a stipulation. The Eagles aren't thinking about benching Jalen Hurts nor should they, but playing it safe with his ankle injury could provide some valuable information when it comes to the organization's most pressing on-field question: the long-term answer at the game's most important position.
NFL
NJ.com

Here are 3 things we could see from Eagles offense if Gardner Minshew plays vs. Jets

Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew has been a mainstay on the sideline throughout this season. Minshew, the eccentric, quirky backup quarterback the Eagles traded a 2022 conditional sixth-round draft pick to acquire him during training camp, has been seen standing near quarterback coach Brian Johnson, sharing his views of what he sees opposing defenses are doing against starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Minshew has also had an earpiece that is connected to the communications detailing the plays being called.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
247Sports

Jalen Hurts a 'gametime decision' for Eagles, Gardner Minshew might start against Jets

Jalen Hurts will be a game-time decision for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Jets, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew took a lot of first team reps Saturday. The day before the game features walkthrough reps, indicating final preparations. “I’m told Gardner...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Saleh Explains Why Jets Didn’t ‘Prepare’ For Gardner Minshew

Apparently the New York Jets didn’t practice with Gardner Minshew in mind. Following Sunday’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles, rookie head coach Robert Saleh admitted his team didn’t specifically prep for Minshew. The Athletic’s Connor Hughes tweeted Saleh’s reasoning. “Saleh said the [Jets] didn’t prepare specifically for Minshew because they...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
CBS Sports

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles QB despite Gardner Minshew's impressive debut vs. Jets

Gardner Minshew has a history of drumming up quarterback controversy with impressive performances off the bench, and the former Jaguars starter was nearly flawless for the Eagles on Sunday in place of an injured Jalen Hurts. But coach Nick Sirianni doesn't foresee any changes at the position after Minshew's big Philly debut. Asked after the Eagles' 33-18 rout of the Jets whether Hurts will remain the No. 1 QB moving forward, Sirianni was clear: "Yeah, of course."
NFL
EagleMaven

Jordan Howard Keeps Pushing Forward

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles believe they've found a formula on offense and veteran running back Jordan Howard is a big part of it. Howard's north-south, physical downhill running style has helped Philadelphia transform from a spread team that got pushed around early in the season to a smash-mouth bunch relying on a powerful offensive line that pushes around opposing defenses.
NFL
EagleMaven

Miles Sanders Has Up and Down Return

PHILADELPHIA - Typically 94 yards on 16 carries after missing three games with an ankle injury would have to be deemed as a successful effort and that was the bottom line of Miles Sanders' performance during a 40-29 win over New Orleans on Sunday. Ball security was an issue for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Eagles#The New York Giants#Metlife
EagleMaven

Running Back Shuffle for Eagles, Saints

PHILADELPHIA – Miles Sanders is out. Alvin Kamara is out. The Eagles activated their star running back on Saturday and, if Nick Sirianni was truthful, he will start when the New Orleans Saints pay a visit to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. With Sanders active, the Eagles inactivated rookie Kenny...
NFL
EagleMaven

Miles Sanders Searches for the Hot Hand

PHILADELPHIA - Miles Sanders is an incredibly talented running back but his production, while more than solid over his first two-plus seasons, has never quite matched his potential. Everything from ball-security issues to attention to detail when it comes to his receiving skills and pass protection, as well as injuries,...
NFL
EagleMaven

Eagles Ramping Up Contingency Plans at QB

PHILADELPHIA - The goal is for Jalen Hurts to play on Sunday against the New York Jets, but the contingency plans have to be ramped up this week for the Eagles after the QB1 injured his ankle during a 13-7 setback to the Giants. That means backup Gardner Minshew could...
NFL
EagleMaven

Miles Sanders Hopes to Play Against Jets

PHILADELPHIA - Miles Sanders plans to play Sunday against the New York Jets, a positive development for Nick Sirianni and Co. because the RB1's backups, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, were absent from practice on Thursday. Both Sanders (ankle) and Howard (sprained knee) are dealing with injuries while Scott has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Staten Island Advance

Jets admit they did not prepare for Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew: Here’s why

There was always a question mark surrounding the quarterback the Jets would face in Sunday’s meeting with the Eagles. Despite nursing an ankle injury, Philadelphia starting quarterback Jalen Hurts insisted he would be back under center when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. The possibility he’d miss his first game of the season was always there, and sure enough, he was listed as questionable on Friday, and by Saturday, reports leaked that he would be out and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew would take his place.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Gardner Minshew has great exchange with fan after win

No player was more thrilled with his team’s win in Week 13 than Gardner Minshew, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was happy to share that excitement with a fan after the game. Minshew started in place of the injured Jalen Hurts and played extremely well in a 33-18 road win...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
675
Followers
830
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy