San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (12/12/21) We have a close matchup in Week 14 between the 6-6 San Francisco 49ers and the 7-5 Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams will face off at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The 49ers seek to redeem themselves after a disappointing loss from the 4-8 (then 3-8) Seattle Seahawks. The loss dwindles the chance of a playoff spot for the 49ers, so they need to be firing on all cylinders in order to secure the win and help their playoff odds. The Bengals would have had a chance to take the lead in the AFC North if they had beaten the Los Angeles Chargers last week. They took a beating of a 41-22 loss at home. They’re only one game out from tying the AFC North leaders, the Baltimore Ravens, so a win against the 49ers is crucial if the Bengals want to sneak into the lead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO