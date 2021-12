New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is expected to play in the team's Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans. Stevenson was added to the team's Thursday injury report after practicing in full on Wednesday, but was able to practice in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday and should be good to go for this afternoon's game against the Titans. He projects to operate as the team's RB2 behind Damien Harris, mixing in for series to give Harris a breather.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO