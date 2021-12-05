ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

Troutdale debuts 'Wind-er Wonderland' holiday market

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

City celebrates holidays with local crafts, family fun, and Santa Claus in downtown festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPMKM_0dEolBv600

It was a holiday market place even the elves would have been envious of.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, in the afternoon leading up to the official lighting of the Troutdale Christmas Tree, artisans and craftspeople took over downtown for a Wind-er Wonderland, hosted by the city and Kiwanis of the Columbia Gorge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C63Sl_0dEolBv600

The holiday market ran from noon to 6 p.m. under large, heated tents in the Mayors Square parking lot, above the Historic Columbia River Highway. There were wreaths, Christmas ornaments, handcrafted clothes, artwork, jewelry and more.

The first 500 adults to attend got a free tote bag, courtesy Explore Troutdale, filled with information and gifts from sponsors. There were arts and crafts for kids, as well as photo opportunities with Santa Claus at his workshop. Attendees also got free hot beverages and cookies while The Mt. Hood Faculty Quartet and Dustin and Andrea Rose performed live music.

The downtown businesses also got involved in the fun, participating in a storefront/window decorating contest. People could vote on their favorites, shop for unique gifts, and join in the Troutdale Teddy Scavenger Hunt, which had kids find hidden teddy bears to win special prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLwSm_0dEolBv600

In the spirit of the "season of giving," the Wind-er Wonderland gathered donations to support SnowCap Community Charities Fill-A-Bag fundraiser. SnowCap is a nonprofit food pantry and provides a critical service to community members in need of a hand up in Gresham, East Portland, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview and unincorporated East Multnomah County.

If you missed the weekend event, make sure to visit downtown Troutdale this month to check out the 14-foot blue spruce Christmas Tree, which will continue to be lit up every evening through the holidays.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mollala Pioneer

Colton Corner: Holiday event galore

The Christmas season is in full swing in and around Colton with events aplenty offering holiday delightsBy Cindy Fama The happiest season of all had a grand beginning in Colton on Dec. 4. The day started bright and early with community members gathering to enjoy a "Breakfast with Santa" at the fire station, hosted by the Volunteer Firefighters' Association. "It went great," volunteer association President Jasmine Schneider said. "We had at least 100 people in the first hour and many more after. It was amazing to watch the kids run around and enjoy themselves and we collected nearly...
COLTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Woodburn Parade of Lights

Woodburn Estates & Golf residents will light up the golf carts once again to treat residents to seasonal parade. Woodburn Estates and Golf will host the 2021 golf cart Parade of Lights beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16-17. Carts will begin lining up at 3:15 p.m. at the Woodburn Estates & Golf clubhouse, 1776 Country Club Road.
WOODBURN, OR
Mollala Pioneer

CCC plans series of workshops starting in January

The virtual workshops will focus on wildlife and water-friendly garden topics on a weekly basisThe Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center will hold free weekly wildlife and water friendly garden workshops this winter with a focus on adapting to the changing climate. Each week, experts will share their experience, stories and best practices. Workshops will be held virtually on Fridays from Jan. 21 to March 4 from noon to 12:45 p.m. Sign up for one or more of the workshops at tinyurl.com/mn8f2r6b. Jan. 21 â€“ Garden With Less Water Oregonians weathered the heat dome, drought and wildfires; 2020...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Oak Creek students spread kindness with blankets

A class of fifth graders is getting a lesson in compassion and giving as students donate handmade blankets to unhoused youth. Fifth graders at Oak Creek Elementary School have started picking up additional chores around the house. However, the money earned will not go towards a new game or treat, but, rather, to those in need.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wood Village, OR
City
Troutdale, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Troutdale, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Columbia River Gorge photo contest begins

Calling all photographers: Join a fun contest that hopes to capture the beauty and majesty of the Columbia River Gorge. Friends of the Columbia Gorge is accepting submissions for a seventh-annual photo contest, sponsored by Pro Photo Supply of Portland. This year's theme is "Our Gorge Connections," which seeks to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

New dancers, same fun 'Nutcracker'

Oregon Ballet Theatre's revamped roster takes on George Balanchine classic through Dec. 26 at Keller Auditorium.It's December, and it's time for Oregon Ballet Theatre's "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker," and everything seems right in the world. "In my new position, I hear from the community, and I'm hearing about how long the tradition and memories are surrounding 'The Nutcracker,'" said Peter Franc, OBT's interim artistic director. "The importance of 'The Nutcracker' and tradition are greater than ever." As with many things, Oregon Ballet Theatre had to cancel last year's productions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it has returned, albeit with...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Canby dahlia grower wins honor

Allen Manuel's new hybrid, 'Allen's Bramble,' was awarded the Derrill Hart Medal recently. Three Portland Dahlia Society members, including one from Canby, have won national medals that are awarded to hybridizers of the top new introduction dahlias for the recently completed season. Allen Manuel of Canby was awarded the Derrill...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy