Troutdale debuts 'Wind-er Wonderland' holiday market

City celebrates holidays with local crafts, family fun, and Santa Claus in downtown festival

It was a holiday market place even the elves would have been envious of.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, in the afternoon leading up to the official lighting of the Troutdale Christmas Tree, artisans and craftspeople took over downtown for a Wind-er Wonderland, hosted by the city and Kiwanis of the Columbia Gorge.

The holiday market ran from noon to 6 p.m. under large, heated tents in the Mayors Square parking lot, above the Historic Columbia River Highway. There were wreaths, Christmas ornaments, handcrafted clothes, artwork, jewelry and more.

The first 500 adults to attend got a free tote bag, courtesy Explore Troutdale, filled with information and gifts from sponsors. There were arts and crafts for kids, as well as photo opportunities with Santa Claus at his workshop. Attendees also got free hot beverages and cookies while The Mt. Hood Faculty Quartet and Dustin and Andrea Rose performed live music.

The downtown businesses also got involved in the fun, participating in a storefront/window decorating contest. People could vote on their favorites, shop for unique gifts, and join in the Troutdale Teddy Scavenger Hunt, which had kids find hidden teddy bears to win special prizes.

In the spirit of the "season of giving," the Wind-er Wonderland gathered donations to support SnowCap Community Charities Fill-A-Bag fundraiser. SnowCap is a nonprofit food pantry and provides a critical service to community members in need of a hand up in Gresham, East Portland, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview and unincorporated East Multnomah County.

If you missed the weekend event, make sure to visit downtown Troutdale this month to check out the 14-foot blue spruce Christmas Tree, which will continue to be lit up every evening through the holidays.

