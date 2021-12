IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa running back Tyler Goodson announced Friday he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft and won't play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Jan. 1. 'œSimilar to a lot of young kids growing up, I have always dreamed of the opportunity to play in the National Football League and I am beyond grateful that the time is quickly approaching,' Goodson tweeted. 'œI will forever consider myself a Hawkeye and look forward to making my family, friends and Hawkeye Nation proud at the next level.'

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO