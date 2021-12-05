Colts shut out Texans, 31-0: Everything we know from Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) shut out the Houston Texans (2-10) by score of 31-0 at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

A total domination on all fronts for the second time this season, the Colts have now outscored the Texans 62-3 in their two games in 2021. It was the first shut out for the Colts since doing so against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

Here’s everything we know about the Week 13 win:

Final Score: Colts 31, Texans 0

It was over when...

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scored his second touchdown of the game on the first drive of the third quarter. It put the Colts up 21-0 and even though there was a lot of time left, the defense was dominating.

Keys to the game

Shutting out the opposing offense is always a good way to win. The defense was dominating from the first snap when Kenny Moore intercepted Tyrod Taylor.

It wasn’t a super efficient day for RB Jonathan Taylor but he did have 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry and really opened things up in the second half.

The Colts offense was stong on third downs, converting 7-of-13 attempts (54%) while being equally as strong on defense, allowing just 3-of-12 attempts (25%).

The Colts scored a touchdown on 4-of-6 trips to the red zone. Two of them went to Taylor while wide receiver Ashton Dulin and running back Deon Jackson added scores.

The Colts continue their way toward their goal of 40 takeaways on the season. They won the turnover battle 2-1, courtesy of Kenny Moore.

3 Stars of the game

RB Jonathan Taylor: 32 carries, 143 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs CB Kenny Moore II: 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 INT, 1 FF, 2 passes defended DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2.0 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss

Injuries

The Colts will finally get their bye in Week 14. This will be a good time to rest, get healthy and work out some issues as they look to make a playoff push during the final four games of the season.