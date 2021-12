Since defeating Louisville on Oct. 30, it was never a matter of if N.C. State would play in a bowl game, it was a matter of when and where. Technically, it’s still a matter of those two things. But that information is getting clearer. The Wolfpack wrapped up its regular season on Friday, defeating rival North Carolina, 34-30, in dramatic fashion. The only drama surrounding the team is where it will spend the holidays.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO