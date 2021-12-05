Bulldogs Get the W

The Bulldogs took the floor against Fountain Central on Friday night. The Bulldogs came out of the gates determined and ready to prove to everyone that this was a new team on a mission, as they took the lead after the first quarter 17-7. They came out firing on all cylinders with baskets from Kyle Pickard, Koda Allen, Luke Davison, and JT Ridens. Unfortunately, foul trouble and bad breaks allowed Fountain Central to carve their way back. Tyler Rayl, Anson Barrett, Zander Hall, and Austin DeLeon came off the bench in the second quarter and played solid minutes as the Bulldogs battled foul trouble. JT Ridens hit a key three-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to narrow the Mustangs lead to 2.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO