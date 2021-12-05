Falcons injury updates: Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau leave game

Two members of 2021 Atlanta Falcons draft class have left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Second-round pick Richie Grant injured his ankle in the third quarter and is questionable to return, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Richie Grant (ankle): Questionable to return

Not long after, rookie outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji also suffered an ankle injury. Ogundeji, like Grant, is questionable to return.

Ade Ogundeji (ankle): Questionable to return

The Falcons currently trail, 27-17, to the Buccaneers with over ten minutes left in the fourth quarter.