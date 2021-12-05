ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State University report shows job market is up for college students

By Anna Denison
University Daily Kansan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege graduates entering the workforce have a lot to look forward to. Recruiting trends have shown the labor market bouncing back 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The 51st Annual Recruiting Trends Survey and Report, recently released by Michigan State University, was the focus of a virtual event...

#College Graduates#Labor Market#Ku
theodysseyonline.com

College Students Should Look For A Job or Internship That Will Be Fine With Schedule Changes

College is the time when students need to do jobs or internships. During the current semester, college students see that they can work for all the days and times required in the job or internship. However, they see that they cannot work for all the days and times during the next semester. They have to talk to their employers about their schedule changes. Not all employers are fine with college students quitting or changing their work shifts during the next semester. Some employers are angry and upset that college students cannot work for all the days and times. College students leave work feeling upset and worried about what will happen later on in the job. They will be wondering whether they can find a replacement. They will also be wondering how will the other workers manage the job when they are gone. The fewer workers, the harder the job will be for the other workers and the employers.
COLLEGES
