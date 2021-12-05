Michigan State University report shows job market is up for college students

College is the time when students need to do jobs or internships. During the current semester, college students see that they can work for all the days and times required in the job or internship. However, they see that they cannot work for all the days and times during the next semester. They have to talk to their employers about their schedule changes. Not all employers are fine with college students quitting or changing their work shifts during the next semester. Some employers are angry and upset that college students cannot work for all the days and times. College students leave work feeling upset and worried about what will happen later on in the job. They will be wondering whether they can find a replacement. They will also be wondering how will the other workers manage the job when they are gone. The fewer workers, the harder the job will be for the other workers and the employers.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO