On Nov. 23 College fourth-year and captain of the men’s basketball team Wolf Moser scored a career-high 27 points against Carnegie Mellon. While on his gap year from 2020-21, he worked on basketball skills and better prepared for his future — securing a job at Cisco Systems. Despite the fact that the team is currently 2-4, he believes they have the talent to do well this season and will sorely miss playing for the program after his last collegiate season comes to an end this year.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO