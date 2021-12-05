Yacht Club Games reveals how Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon came about

A while back the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata had mentioned that Super Smash Bros Ultimate would be his final mission for Masahiro Sakurai. Speaking to gaming publication IGN, Mr. Sakurai said that he is proud that he was able to “fully complete this mission.” Now the development and downloadable content for Super Smash bros Ultimate has concluded, Mr. Sakurai told IGN that he had no plans at present to return to the best-selling franchise. However, he did say that “If Nintendo decides they want to make another one and offers me the job, that’s when I’d start thinking about it.” Here’s what Masahiro Sakurai said to IGN abut the franchise and his plans:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO