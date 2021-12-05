Yacht Club Games reveals how Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon came about

The cat is officially out of the bag! Ludosity and GameMill Entertainment have announced via IGN that the first free DLC character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be the lasagna loving, Monday hating, lazy tabby cat, Garfield. Introduced as a comic strip character in the 1970s by author Jim Davis, Garfield has become a cultural phenomenon and household name, receiving a variety of live-action movies, cartoons, and animated specials over the years. While not typically associated with the Nickelodeon brand, Garfield was acquired in 2019 by Viacom, Nick’s parent company, and plans are currently underway to develop an exclusive animated show for the network.
