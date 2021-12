The Giants have been left scrambling to figure out their quarterback situation heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Daniel Jones (neck) and Mike Glennon (concussion) figure to be sidelined, and Jake Fromm and Brian Lewerke may be called upon to guide the offense. Throw in some wrinkles regarding COVID-19 positives on the roster and coaching staff that could also affect the group, and the instability at the position is as high as it has been for this franchise in decades.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO