“You can’t run, you can’t hide” Clay Guida calls out to ‘coward’ Nate Diaz after win at UFC Vegas 44

By Tanmay Patil
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClay Guida, a name that is taken with respect in the UFC recently won a nail-biting match. This fixture was held between the senior members of the UFC roster. It seemed as if Guida was going to bite the dust, but he turned the game over the head and defeated Leonardo...

UFC Vegas 44, The Morning After: Clay Guida proves the best is yet to come

Just a few days shy of his 40th birthday, Clay Guida picked up one of the most remarkable wins of his already Hall of Fame career. That’s not to say it was easy. For about 90 seconds, Leonardo Santos beat the shit out of “The Carpenter.” Initially wounding his foe with a stabbing front kick to the mid-section, Santos landed dozens of strikes trying to get Guida out of there. When Guida’s arms desperately covered his torso, Santos landed knees direct to the skull. Guida ducked, dove for takedowns, and kept his guard up, but he was fully on the defensive and in a world of hurt.
UFC Vegas 44 bonuses: Clay Guida stuns with submission of BJJ great

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo. The card saw six (T)KOs, two submissions and five decisions. Vince Morales kicked off the undercard when he uncorked a right hand that dropped Louis Smolka like a sack of bricks just two minutes in to the fight. The referee intervened quickly when Morales followed him down, saving Smolka from further damage. That was followed by a sensational kneebar from Claudio Puelles after he pretty much dominated Chris Gruetzmacher for the majority of the fight. William Knight snagged a unanimous decision over Alonzo Menifield and Cheyanne Vlismas outclassed Mallory Martin to take the unanimous decision, as well. Bryan Barberena took the unanimous decision in a very fun scrap with short notice replacement Darian Weeks, but the newcomer looked really good in there and looks like he’ll create some buzz in future fights. Manel Kape scored a flurry TKO finish of Zhalgas Zhumagulov in the first round, demonstrating that finishing ability fans became accustomed to before his arrival in the UFC. Dusko Todorovic finished Maki Pitolo in the first round via TKO to round out the prelims.
Watch Clay Guida’s come-from-behind submission win over Leonardo Santos | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video

Veteran lightweight Clay Guida faced a lot of adversity before pulling off a submission win over Leonardo Santos on the UFC Vegas 44 main card on Saturday. Guida was badly hurt by a front kick to the body early in the opening round. Santos unloaded everything he had in an effort to finish Guida, but “The Carpenter” rallied back and secured a second-round submission win and a Performance of the Night bonus.
