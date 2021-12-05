“You can’t run, you can’t hide” Clay Guida calls out to ‘coward’ Nate Diaz after win at UFC Vegas 44

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo. The card saw six (T)KOs, two submissions and five decisions. Vince Morales kicked off the undercard when he uncorked a right hand that dropped Louis Smolka like a sack of bricks just two minutes in to the fight. The referee intervened quickly when Morales followed him down, saving Smolka from further damage. That was followed by a sensational kneebar from Claudio Puelles after he pretty much dominated Chris Gruetzmacher for the majority of the fight. William Knight snagged a unanimous decision over Alonzo Menifield and Cheyanne Vlismas outclassed Mallory Martin to take the unanimous decision, as well. Bryan Barberena took the unanimous decision in a very fun scrap with short notice replacement Darian Weeks, but the newcomer looked really good in there and looks like he’ll create some buzz in future fights. Manel Kape scored a flurry TKO finish of Zhalgas Zhumagulov in the first round, demonstrating that finishing ability fans became accustomed to before his arrival in the UFC. Dusko Todorovic finished Maki Pitolo in the first round via TKO to round out the prelims.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO