After an incredible 2021 football season and the conference championship game, it’s safe to say the Big 12 looks to be in a good spot. There is something of a storybook ending to have the championship game feature neither of the soon-to-exit University of Oklahoma or University of Texas. In hindsight, it’s easy to see that the future of the conference looks very good across all sports. With fall sports nearing to a close, it’s clear to say Baylor and the rest of the Big 12 will be better off without OU and UT.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO