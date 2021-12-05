ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State headed to Camellia Bowl on Christmas day

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers players celebrate their victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports David Yeazell

Georgia State’s third straight bowl game is a matchup with Ball State in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25 in Montgomery, Ala.

The football game at the historic Cramton Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Tickets for the bowl game will go on sale tonight at GeorgiaStateSports.com/Bowls.

The Panthers (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt), who finished second in the Sun Belt East Division, enter bowl season as one of the nation's hottest teams after winning six of their last seven games.

Mid-American Conference foe Ball State is 6-6 overall, 4-4 in the MAC. Georgia State is 1-1 against the Cardinals, including a 31-19 victory at Ball State in 2015. Ball State won the 2016 game in Atlanta, 31-21.

Georgia State is playing in a third straight bowl game for the first time in program history, and the Panthers have earned bowl berths four times in five seasons under head coach Shawn Elliott. Playing just its 12th season of football since launching the program in 2010, GSU is going bowling for the fifth time in the last seven years. The Panthers earned their first bowl victory in the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl and are 2-2 in bowl games.

"We are excited to be going to our third straight bowl game, something that’s never been done at Georgia State," Elliott said. “This team fought hard all season, and they deserve a great bowl experience.

“We are playing our best football at the end of the season, and that’s a great feeling. We can’t wait to get back on the field and finish this thing the right way.”

