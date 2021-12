The cryptocurrency market is struggling to maintain its value right now. Its total cap is now $2.37 trillion, down by just over 5% since yesterday. Pretty much every major coin has fallen along with the market, with bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) dropping by 2.5% and 5.5%, respectively. However, with the market falling or flatlining for a few weeks now, optimism suggests that it’s due a rebound. Accordingly, we’ve put together a list of 5 cryptocurrency to buy for price recovery this weekend. This covers coins that have good short- and long-term potential.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO