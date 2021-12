When it comes to the latest winter wheat conditions across the country, USDA meteorologist, Brad Rippey said there is reason to pause. “This is probably the most concerning chart of the week, showing 44% of the crop rated as good to excellent, that is down 2% from a week ago,” Rippey noted. “22% very poor to poor; that is up 2% from a week ago. So a net decline in condition.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO