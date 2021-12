Following Penn State's 30-27 loss to Michigan State, coach James Franklin was asked about not having a 100-yard rusher this year. "The year's not over yet," he said. True enough. The Nittany Lions, who lost five games by a combined total of 21 points, get one more chance at success during bowl season. After opting out of a bowl in 2020, Penn State returns to the postseason in one of the middle-tier Big Ten games.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO