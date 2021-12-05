Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev secure Davis Cup glory for the Russian Tennis Federation as they beat Croatia in Madrid to complete a memorable double for their country after success at last month's Billie Jean King Cup

Read full article on original website
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Bruno Guimaraes hails Nick Pope as the 'best goalkeeper in the WORLD' after his 10th successive clean sheet helps Newcastle take a big step towards the Carabao Cup final
Bruno Guimaraes hailed Nick Pope as the world's best goalkeeper after he kept a 10th successive clean sheet. England goalkeeper Pope continued his remarkable form with two brilliant saves to deny Che Adams before Joelinton struck at St Mary's to give Newcastle the first-leg advantage against Southampton. Midfielder Guimaraes said:...
Borussia Dortmund 'will offer £130m-rated Jude Bellingham a SPECTACULAR deal amid Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid interest - and could make him the highest-paid star in the club's history if he stays'
Borussia Dortmund are making a 'spectacular plan' to offer Jude Bellingham a 'historic' deal in a final attempt to persuade him to stay, according to reports in Germany. The English superstar, 19, is one of the best up-and-coming players in world football, with European giants like Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid interested in signing him.
Manchester City confirm the signing of Argentina midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield... as youngster signs five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad
Manchester City, Vélez Sarsfield, South American Under 20 Football Championship, Máximo Perrone, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Perrone, Argentina. Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Argentine midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The club confirmed the midfielder will join the Premier League champions after competing in the...
Thiago Silva 'is set to sign a new one-year deal at Chelsea' taking the Brazilian beyond his 39th birthday - with Graham Potter 'determined not to lose his leadership and experience'
Thiago Silva's spell at Chelsea is set to be extended with the veteran centre back close to signing a new contract. As detailed by Sportsmail on Monday, the Blues are going to offer the 38-year-old a new deal beyond this season. And according to the Mirror, the Brazilian will sign...
Gabriel Jesus tells retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov he will be back for Arsenal in 'four to five weeks'... as they watch the Gunners beat Manchester United from hospitality boxes at the Emirates
Gabriel Jesus has given an update on the timescale of his return, telling Khabib Nurmagomedov that he expects to be back in around four of five weeks time. Jesus was watching from a box as Arsenal continued their title push with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United. UFC icon Nurmagomedov...
AC Milan have 'already begun negotiations' for Chelsea's out-of-favour Christian Pulisic with the Italian giants also 'interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek'... after Blues' £184m January splurge
Christian Pulisic looks to be closing in on his next destination, with Milan a potential destination after Chelsea's January transfer window splurge pushed him further down the pecking order. As a result, the Serie A champions, AC Milan, have set the wheels in motion in an attempt to secure his...
Liverpool are keen to reward Stefan Bajcetic with an improved deal after his impressive displays against Wolves and Chelsea - with Jurgen Klopp viewing the teenager as a big part of the club's future
Liverpool will look to reward Stefan Bajcetic's progress with an improved and extended deal. Jurgen Klopp admires the 18-year-old and sees him as a big part of the club's future. The Reds have endured a poor run of form since returning to Premier League action in December, picking up just...
Cristiano Ronaldo stars in behind-the-scenes video from his Al-Nassr debut... as the forward is seen up-close preparing for the game and encouraging his team-mates in their 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq
Cristiano Ronaldo starred front-and-centre in a new behind-the-scenes video released by Al-Nassr after the Portuguese star made his debut for his new side. Ronaldo started and played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq, with Anderson Talica scoring a first half winner. It was his first official...
Cedric Soares will sign for Fulham on loan this week with the club covering ALL of his £100k-a-week Arsenal wages... as Marco Silva gets his wish of reuniting with defender he coached at Sporting Lisbon
Defender Cedric Soares is heading from Arsenal to Fulham on loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of the week. The Portuguese full-back will move to the club for six months, while Fulham will not have an option/obligation to buy the player from the Gunners. The...
Forgotten Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe makes his long-awaited return to first-team training after missing six months with a back problem... with his last appearance coming while on loan at Napoli 376 days ago
Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe has returned to first-team training after being out since July with a back injury. Tuanzebe came back to the club in the summer after loan spells with Aston Villa and Napoli last season, but hasn't played a game in over a year. His last appearance...
