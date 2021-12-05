ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In New Hampshire, A Push To Expand ‘Loyalty’ Requirements And Further Silence Teachers

By Peter Greene
 5 days ago
New Hampshire legislators have already passed an education gag law that is both broad and vague, but some legislators now want to dust off and add to an old Cold War era teacher loyalty law. The original 1949 law (NH Rev Stat § 191:1 ) states “No teacher shall...

