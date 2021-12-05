In New Hampshire, A Push To Expand ‘Loyalty’ Requirements And Further Silence Teachers

Nobody wants to run for the Senate as a Republican in this state. Well, not exactly nobody. But nobody who isn't, for want of a better term, a relative nobody. That astonishing phenomenon is rendered all the more staggering when you consider that the incumbent, Maggie Hassan, is regarded as the most vulnerable Democrat in a Senate where, more than usual, every seat counts. If the Republicans beat Sen. Hassan and a series of other dominos fall in the direction the polls suggest they will, the GOP will take possession of the Senate, one-party rule in Washington will end, Joe Biden's nominees (including one who might be for the Supreme Court) will be endangered, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will be Senate majority leader, the chairs of every committee will change and the rhythm of the Capitol will be altered substantially.

