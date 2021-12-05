Instant analysis from Eagles 33-18 win over the Jets in Week 13

The Eagles moved to 6-7 on the season, and are heading into the bye week with a ton of confidence after thrashing the Jets, 33-18 at MetLife Stadium.

Sunday’s win resembled what Week 12 should have been, with a dominant rushing attack, efficient passing, and sound defense in the red zone.

Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert both had 100+ yards of total offense.

1. Miles Sanders career high in carries

Dec 5, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders had 21-carries through 3 quarters, a career-high for the Eagles running back, and a preview of what he can do when featured.

Sanders finished with 120-yards on 24-carries before exiting with another ankle injury.

2. Gardner Minshew dazzled in relief of Jalen Hurts

Dec 5, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) drops back to pass against New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew went 20-25 passing, for 242-yards and two touchdowns. He featured Dallas Goedert early and often, spread the ball around, and avoided the disastrous turnover.

3. Nick Sirianni called the perfect game

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

One week after laying an egg as the play-caller against the Giants, Nick Sirianni was fantastic in dialing up the perfect 4 quarter script for Gardner Minshew.

Sirianni called 41 run plays, 25 efficient pass plays, and the Eagles battered the Jets, keeping the ball for but 71 seconds of the third quarter.